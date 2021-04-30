imbrex (REX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $63.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, imbrex has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $193,642.65 and $63.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00072380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.71 or 0.00769518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00095455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00041833 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

REX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

