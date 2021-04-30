Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,625,000.00 in Stock

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ IMPL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,375. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $15.89.
About Impel NeuroPharma
