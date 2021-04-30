Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,625,000.00 in Stock

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,375. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.