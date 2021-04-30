Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $27.76.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

