Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 39,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 582,287 shares.The stock last traded at $28.18 and had previously closed at $27.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

