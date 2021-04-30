Impleum (IMPL) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Impleum coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impleum has a total market cap of $67,858.29 and $1.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,639,691 coins and its circulating supply is 9,532,745 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impleum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

