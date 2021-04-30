IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMV. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get IMV alerts:

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IMV has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMV by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.