Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $666.37

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 666.37 ($8.71) and traded as high as GBX 793 ($10.36). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 789.50 ($10.31), with a volume of 293,303 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 771.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 666.37. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring purchased 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

