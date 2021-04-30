Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.74

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.74 and traded as high as $43.96. Independence shares last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 1,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Independence alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $644.41 million, a P/E ratio of 157.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.34 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.