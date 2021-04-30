Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Up 18.5% This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $9.24 or 0.00016863 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $7.90 million and $160,137.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

