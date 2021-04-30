Inex Project (INEX) Hits Market Cap of $331,126.80

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Inex Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Inex Project has a market cap of $331,126.80 and $891.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Inex Project alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00062672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00281102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.20 or 0.01074685 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.00695906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,997.02 or 1.00013521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inex Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inex Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inex Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inex Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.