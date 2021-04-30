Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Information Analysis news, Director Sandor Rosenberg sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IAIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,371. Information Analysis has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. Information Analysis had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis Incorporated develops and markets computer applications software systems, programming services, and related software products and automation systems in the United States. The company offers legacy software migration and modernization, and data analytics services; and develops web-based and mobile device solutions, including dynamic electronic forms development and conversion.

