InfuSystem (INFU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect InfuSystem to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.88%.

INFU opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $463.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. InfuSystem has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $23.26.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $205,809.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $456,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 3,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

