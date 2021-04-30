InfuSystem (INFU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $22.75 on Friday. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $463.14 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 3,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

