(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.97 ($12.91).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

