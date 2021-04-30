Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after buying an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $51.24 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

