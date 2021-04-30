Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $18.31

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $19.78. Inhibrx shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,620,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

