Injective Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $134.14 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $21.60 or 0.00037513 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $519.57 million and approximately $134.14 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

