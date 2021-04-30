Innodata (INOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter.

Shares of INOD opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Innodata has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $171.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Innodata news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $200,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

