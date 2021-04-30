Innodata (INOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:INOD opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. Innodata has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $171.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.50 and a beta of 2.07.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.