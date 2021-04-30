Innodata (INOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. Innodata has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $171.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.50 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Innodata news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 25,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $200,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

