InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.00

Shares of InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 521561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.84. The company has a market capitalization of £6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other InnovaDerma news, insider Mark Michael Ward purchased 171,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £70,209.22 ($91,728.80).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

