Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IVDN opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. Innovative Designs has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.65.
About Innovative Designs
