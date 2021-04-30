Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IVDN opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. Innovative Designs has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

