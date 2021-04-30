Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New makes up 2.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 2.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,168. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

