Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,540 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New makes up about 1.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock remained flat at $$28.08 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

