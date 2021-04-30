Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report sales of $80.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.50 million and the lowest is $74.83 million. Inogen posted sales of $88.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $331.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $338.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $364.84 million, with estimates ranging from $358.24 million to $373.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

INGN stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -735.36 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,852.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

