Insider Buying: Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Acquires 46,500 Shares of Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman bought 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,134,080.

Harris Kupperman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mongolia Growth Group alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Harris Kupperman bought 2,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$920.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harris Kupperman bought 1,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$690.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Harris Kupperman bought 35,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,100.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Harris Kupperman bought 215,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,665.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Harris Kupperman purchased 20,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,650.00.

Shares of CVE:YAK traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.50. 112,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,253. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.55.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.