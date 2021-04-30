Insider Selling: Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Director Philip H. Coelho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 59,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,387. The firm has a market cap of $361.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 124,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 190,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

