Insider Selling: CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Insider Sells 127,348 Shares of Stock

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) insider Bruce Ferguson Grey sold 127,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £12,734.80 ($16,638.10).

Bruce Ferguson Grey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CAP-XX alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Bruce Ferguson Grey sold 3,265 shares of CAP-XX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £326.50 ($426.57).

CPX stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 8.72 ($0.11). The company had a trading volume of 718,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. CAP-XX Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.39 ($0.19). The stock has a market cap of £39.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.57.

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors and energy management systems primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers thin, prismatic, and cylindrical cell supercapacitors, which provides power support for pulsed loads, secure power back-up for mission critical applications, and independent power storage for clean-tech products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.