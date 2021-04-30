Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.99. 194,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,732,493. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.