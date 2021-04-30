Insider Selling: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Sells 22,100 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,359,449.

Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$117.10. 18,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,508. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$132.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCA shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$129.63.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

