Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CFO Sells $1,057,573.44 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,984,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,263. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after acquiring an additional 686,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 852,699 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after buying an additional 160,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

