Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00.

Shares of GDRX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,034. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

