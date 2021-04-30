Insider Selling: Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Sells 180,000 Shares of Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total transaction of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41).

Shares of LON GFTU traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,195 ($15.61). The company had a trading volume of 374,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 916.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.63. Grafton Group plc has a one year low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,223 ($15.98).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFTU. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,155 ($15.09) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital boosted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

