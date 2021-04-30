Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $565,600.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $516,550.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $518,800.00.

Shares of NARI stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.99. 19,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NARI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Inari Medical by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,871,000 after purchasing an additional 275,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after buying an additional 818,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 417,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,964 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

