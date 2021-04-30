Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Sells 8,101 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12.

Earl Wayne Garrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,498. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $178.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.74 and a 200-day moving average of $146.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.