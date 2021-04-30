Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Sells 12,546 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,343,942.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.91. 23,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,548. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $7,352,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

