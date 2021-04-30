Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Sells $709,195.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00.
NYSE:MTH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 528,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $4,784,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
