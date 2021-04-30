Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Sells $709,195.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00.

NYSE:MTH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 528,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $4,784,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

