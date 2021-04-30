Insider Selling: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Sells 3,295 Shares of Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $132,755.55.

Christopher Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 197,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,239. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

