Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells 114,614 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $11,237,902.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

Shares of FOUR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

