Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 61,364 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $6,631,920.90.

On Monday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $6,509,720.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.30. 112,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.34 and a 200 day moving average of $273.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

