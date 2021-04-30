Insider Selling: Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Brian Lock sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,052.

Brian Lock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Brian Lock sold 15,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$10,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brian Lock sold 9,800 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$6,860.00.

Shares of SMN traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.80. 358,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,658. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$39.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of approximately 33,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia.

