Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SYNNEX stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $126.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.89.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 22.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,794,000 after purchasing an additional 150,558 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $878,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 20.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.