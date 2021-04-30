Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 18,813 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $202,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 41,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $792.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,488,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

