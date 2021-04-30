Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Sells 255,321 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,830. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

