Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $168,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,933,606.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00.

VIAV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. 300,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,555. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

