Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.86 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $8.86 million and $68,936.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,896,353 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

