Installed Building Products (IBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. On average, analysts expect Installed Building Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $136.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBP. KeyCorp upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

