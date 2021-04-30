Intact Financial Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$182.13.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$163.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$156.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$148.85. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$123.78 and a 1-year high of C$164.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$23.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.