Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.83. Approximately 511,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 769% from the average daily volume of 58,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

ITR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial upped their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.27.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

