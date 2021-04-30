Intelligent Trading Foundation Achieves Market Capitalization of $34,290.51 (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $34,290.51 and approximately $45,261.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 74.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00066419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00771432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00095336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00041664 BTC.

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

