Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $134.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

NYSE:ICE opened at $117.30 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

